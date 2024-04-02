Last weekend, The former Mexican soccer player Zague, ex-husband of the journalist and television host Paola Rojas, announced the death of his mother Cleide Gavranic; The causes of his death are unknown. “Go in peace, beloved mother, beautiful and dear, affectionate with that kindness, that generosity, that enormous, gigantic, infinite love that always characterized you. Here on this side, be certain that your children, grandchildren, family and friends will remember you for always. Thank you for everything Doña Cleide, Cleidinha. Rest in peace mother.”

For its part, Paola Rojaswho is part of the program “Netas Divinas” (which is broadcast on Unicable), also He regretted the death of Mrs. Cleide Gavranic, who was his mother-in-law and grandmother of his sons Leonardo and Paulo.. The Mexican journalist described her as “one of the kindest people I have ever met.”

Likewise, Paola Rojas, ex-wife of Luis Roberto Alves dos Santos Gavranic, better known as Zague, stated that His former mother-in-law was a person always full of faith and love.“she showered blessings on all of us who had the fortune of knowing and loving her, she was a very loving grandmother to my children. Rest in peace, Mrs. Cleide Gavranic.”

Many of the followers of Paola Rojas, on social networks, were moved by this beautiful gesture in memory of who was their mother-in-law. “What a beautiful gesture of yours, to honor the memory of your children's grandmother”, “a fine detail and full of love, not only for your children, which is obvious, also for the father of your children, my condolences”, “RIP. You always receive the best from the people who cross your path, your children will remember her just as you write”, “tight hug and may her memory and teachings persist forever”, and other messages.

This is how Paola Rojas said goodbye to Doña Cleide Gavranic, who was her mother-in-law.

It is worth remembering that more than five years ago, Paola Rojas faced one of the most difficult moments of her life: Zague's infidelity. It was in 2018, prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, when an intimate video of the former Mexican National Team player was leaked on social networks, which made evident his betrayal of the mother of his children Leonardo. and Paulo. At that moment, Zague was in Russia preparing to cover the World Cup, as he was one of the commentators sent by TV Azteca. Upon his return to Mexico he faced a crisis in his marriage. with the journalist and later, the divorce was inevitable.

