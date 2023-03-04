Paola Rojas The 46-year-old is still the center of attention when she sand lets see in mini bikini and she showed it on her recent trip to Acapulco where she enjoyed her beach to the fullest, but it was her great body that caught the eye at will.

It turns out that Paola Rojas uploaded a series of photos and videos to her Instagram account, where she modeled in the sand as a beauty queengenerating reactions of all kinds because of how good she looks, they also let her know that she is a hard-working woman.

“Beautiful Pao, thanks for the news, for the divine net, for all your videos, seriously I miss you in the morning, I have nothing against the new newscast, but no, it really needs your touch”, “Paola enjoy life, have fun and be very happy, the news is very important yes… .. but your life is much more,” social networks write when they see her.

Despite the fact that she is no longer part of the newscasts on Televisa, the Mexican journalist is still active in the Netas Divinas program, in addition to other personal projects that little by little she will bring to light for her audience that misses her.

It is worth mentioning that on Twitter the famous continues to share news of all kinds, since she is too fascinated by this medium and that is how she began in the world of show business, which already recognizes her for everything she has done.