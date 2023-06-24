Paola Rojas once again emphasized that she is still a woman who knows how to dress very well, proof of this was her dress inspired by the prehispanic period leaving her fans with a square eye for the beauty that overflows and that is that the famous loves to be fashionable.

If you take a look at Paola Rojas, Zague’s ex-wifeyou will be able to see how her blue dress looks very elegant combined with fuchsia pink touches, in addition to pre-Hispanic figures with which she looks very good and it is that this type of design fascinates the former host of On Air with Paolanewscast which was broadcast by Televisa.

Another of the things for which he shines in the world of entertainment is his height, since Paola Rojas measures 1.77 making it clear that she is a tall woman that you would not let see, because not only her way of speaking is fascinating, but also her movements make her followers fall in love.

Paola Rojas very beautiful with her pre-Hispanic dress / Instagram

“Hello beautiful princess, you captivate me … I congratulate you, you are very brave … you are a perfect woman, my admiration for you … wow fantastic wow perfect wow spectacular wow”, “Wooow! Consider this father as one more option when we want another car! This interesting”, “Beautiful woman devilishly beautiful, beautiful”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that Paola Rojas She is very active in Netas Divinas, where the public has been fascinated by her way of talking about her private life, something that she cared too much about in the past, but now she prefers to open up a little more with the public.

