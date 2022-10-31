Paola Rojas 45 years old, for many of her fans, is synonymous with a true lady, because the famous once again gave a lecture on how sexy can be seen without the need to show a cleavage that shows even tonsils or a super short skirt.

And it is that for many the bearing or pose of Paola Rojas is what steals glances, because if you take a look at her photos, you will see that in effect, she is seen with simple dresses, but with that elegant bearing, also when she models try to do it sitting down, or standing up and it gives a unique touch to the photo.

That is why when the Mexican journalist is rarely seen with something daring or even with a bikini, social networks are put on alert due to how daring she gets to see, in addition, her natural makeup also impacts her audience.

“How I like this woman”, “My lady in black, you are fine, beautiful heart, I would like one day to have you in my arms, heart”, “Sexy. Witch. Doing. Their. Positions. In study. Newscast”, “Have a good start of the week greetings you look gorgeous”, “Fiiuu Fiiuu @paolarojas You look spectacularly beautiful and infinitely beautiful with your look I send you greetings and kisses”, write the networks.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that the driver is also a symbol of an empowered woman, because despite having bad times at work, she resurfaces like the phoenix, because she is not afraid of anything or anyone.