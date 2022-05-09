A few years ago Paola Rojas 45 years old, interviewed Saul El Canelo Alvarez of 31, but far from talking about the professionalism of the interview, they immediately related the celebrities sentimentally, something that was immediately denied, because none wanted controversy, much less the beautiful woman who was no longer with Zague.

That is why far from all those gossips, Paola Rojas herself showed Canelo Álvarez that she believes in him, because she hopes soon for the rematch against Dmitry Bivol, who beat her last Saturday after several unblemished victories, this is the first time the boxer loses.

It was through a photo, where you can see Paola Rojas, along with the boxer and his wife Fernanda Gómez, where she makes it clear that she is with them despite the defeat, but she is sure that the athlete will soon regain his title as the strongest in the world.

“We support you from now on for the rematch. @fernandagmtz @canelo”, writes the also host of Netas Divinas, who has always been a woman passionate about this sport and who has had the opportunity to interview great personalities of said branch.

As expected, the networks immediately reacted to the photo of Paola Rojas and many users agreed with her statements, while others prefer that Saúl El Canelo Álvarez dedicate himself better to his weight, which was one of the causes that slowed it down, according to the networks.

“It’s a stumbling block and nothing to worry about. Let’s keep working and turn the page”, “That’s right. To an excellent and successful Mexican, through thick and thin. Let’s go champion!!! Greetings from Ecatepec edomex”, “Let him forget it, it is not his weight and he has already lost whatever he lost, let him return to his weight”, “With what we saw the truth, it is better that he does not even try, his body does not respond in that category”, “Even that they put a good rooster in front of him… and he couldn’t”, write the social networks with the tremendous fight between the two boxers.

