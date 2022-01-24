Paola Rojas 45 years old has just made more than one fall in love with her outfit very similar to that of a flirtatious flight attendant and that is that she put on a black leather dress without long sleeves, which she combined with a small checkered scarf which looked very good on her to the famous woman.

With a discreet makeup as always, loose hair and all the attitude to work, Paola Rojas once again becomes a woman who steals looks of all kinds for her simple, but elegant way that she has to attract the attention of all Internet users who They love to see pictures of her on social networks.

Another thing that surprises fans of the Mexican journalist is that she can do anything, that is, she has three jobs, she is a mother and apart from that she always tries to keep in touch with her followers, that is why her followers admire her At all times, as if that were not enough, they celebrate that smile that he always has on his face.

“You are a super pretty woman, apart from being super intelligent and with an imposing bearing woooow”, “Statueous goddess of beauty always at the forefront of fashion in leather…!!”, “Wooooooo Gorgeous complexion and Beautiful Paola Rojas I send you a hug and a big hug and a big kiss, I am your fan Greetings, friend, take good care of yourself and greetings,” they write to Paola Rojas.

Many have wondered how Paola Rojas manages to be able to divide her time and that everything turns out perfect for her, but even she has said that she does not know, but that is not all, because she also has time to exercise, because in a interview said that when she is stressed, what she does is exercise, so she loves boxing or spinning.

Despite the fact that she is a divorced woman, she tries to maintain a respectful relationship with Zague, the father of her children, since she does not want the minors to grow up without a father figure, making it clear that she is a true lady in all aspects.

It is worth mentioning that the three jobs that Paola Rojas has are the news program Al Aire Con Paola Rojas, a radio program and Netas Divinas at night.

