Paola Rojas 46 years old, she released some photos that were too flirtatious with which her body looks tremendous, and it is that looking good has become something important to her, since her fame has grown too much in the last couple of years.

That is why Paola Rojas was showered with praise, who makes it clear that she can make anyone fall in love, not only because of her authentic personality or the talent she has as a host, but also because she is very attractive and is that she loves exercising to see herself ten.

It may interest you:

coming back with the outfit of the famousit is a blouse with black fringes, without low cut, but showing abdomen, as well as a white pantswhich looked too good at the famous, who wore loose hair.

“Greetings Paola Rojas, from your admirer. In the morning I think I’m going to see you on AL AIR CON VOS”, “Every day you are more beautiful like the wines I admire and respect you and a pride of Mexico”, “How do you strange in the morning, I don’t even want to see the new newscast,” the networks write.

It may interest you:

For those who don’t know, the Mexican journalist is no longer part of the Al Aire con Paola newscast, of which she was a part for several years, but that has not prevented her from continuing to work, as she continues to appear on Netas Divinas, in addition to being very active on networks giving news.