What are the difficulties of a Venezuelan athlete to prepare and try to qualify for the Olympic Games? Paola Pérez is an open water swimmer and trains from Chile, while working and doing a funding campaign. In 2019, he almost suffered from hypothermia at the Pan American Games by competing without the right wetsuit.

Simple, humble, simple, discreet. It’s hard to believe that behind those glass lenses and that sometimes shy gaze hides a swimmer whose mental strength has led her, at 29, to overcome complicated sporting and personal obstacles.

Paola Pérez, an Olympic athlete in the open water discipline, winner of the silver medal at the 2015 Pan American Games, speaks from the house where she lives with her boyfriend Hugo in Santiago de Chile, after having passed through Ecuador. In this apartment he accumulates few personal belongings. Most are instruments to be able to train from your residence.

Paola Pérez started a Go Fund Me campaign to seek funds to finance her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, for which she has yet to qualify. © France 24

“Many people leave the country (Venezuela) for economic reasons, I actually left for a question of swimming pools. That is my means by which I move and that was actually what forced me to go out, find a pool where I could train twice a day ”, explains the athlete.

The pandemic was crossed in its preparation for Tokyo 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a huge hurdle for athletes around the world in their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. But the difficulties multiply for those who, like Paola, do not always have the necessary state support.

“That is what can characterize me as different, that I do not have them all at hand, I have had to scratch, search here, talk with someone who wants to invest in me,” he says.

Although she does not have a double session as she would like, she says that every training she has does it to “die” and assures that she wants to “take advantage of the time on land that she does not have in the water.” She practices that when she trains near her home, acting as her own coach.

Self-financing that uses solidarity

Paola has been forced to work in order to cope with everyday expenses. “Work affects my performance in training a bit. Sometimes the money is not enough for me as such ”.

Contrary to what happens in other countries, where Olympic athletes have large sponsorships, not all cultures value their athletes in the same way, a situation that is repeated a lot in several Latin American countries. In Paola’s case, she has had to opt for private self-financing, betting on private donations.

“I opened the ‘Go Fund Me ‘ because they have not given me the financing that I require for this preparation and time is running out ”.

The best and worst moments of his career

Looking back, Paola highlights two great moments in her career: achieving the Pan-American medal and qualifying for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

His gaze fills with emotion when he talks about his silver medal at the 2015 Pan American Games. “For me, winning the Pan American medal was a surpriseI was not expecting it, ”he says.

But it’s hard times that build mental toughness. It is not difficult for her to point out the worst moment of her career, the one when the eyes of the world stopped on her.

Paola filled the headlines of the world press by almost suffering hypothermia and being the only swimmer in the competition who did not have the regulation wetsuit, a situation that exposed to the world the precariousness that Venezuelan athletes face.

Paola Pérez was already at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and now she wants to continue on her way and reach Tokyo. © France 24

“Many things came to my mind, the fact that I did not have a bathing suit, the others did, they were going to have an advantage, I had not had a preparation, they did, so that was making me leave every time fading more mentally ”.

The next objective is clear: to achieve in the pre-Olympic in Fukuoka, in May, one of the playoff spots. “I’m kind of blind, but I feel physically and mentally fine.”

The Olympic rings tattoo on his shoulder, clearly visible, makes it clear to what extent that dream is chiseled in his mind.