Paola Perego, who are the husband and children of the Dancing with the Stars 2023 competitor (Lucio Presta)

What is Paola Perego’s private life, who are the husband and children of the Dancing with the Stars 2023 competitor? The Citofonare Rai 2 presenter married for the first time to Andrea Carnevale, a former Napoli footballer who she met during the 1980s. Together they had two splendid children, Giulia and Riccardo Carnevale.

For about 20 years, after the break with Carnevale, she has been linked to the well-known television agent Lucio Presta. The two got married on September 25, 2011, after 10 years of financing. Paola Perego is already a grandmother: her daughter Giulia Carnevale, with her partner Filippo Giovannelli (financial agent), gave her a grandson. In 2022, their second daughter, Alice, was born.

Paola Perego said she suffered from an illness. “I have suffered from panic for 30 years, since I was 16. The worst time was when I slammed my arm against a wall to break it and feel a different pain. I couldn’t stand feeling this anxiety anymore, this desire to die.” Luckily she has now resolved it completely.

As mentioned, the presenter and competitor of Dancing with the Stars initially married Andrea Carnevale, a well-known footballer. However, the marriage ended abruptly a few years after the birth of their two children, when Riccardo was just 5 months old. Giulia Carnevale, Paola Perego’s eldest daughter, was born five years before the end of her parents’ marriage and has a degree in Economics.

At 26 she had her first child, making Paola Perego a grandmother at just 52 years old. “I had Giulia at the same age. Except that I wanted it, but it happened to her. But she is happily accompanied, she lives together. See how handsome Filippo is? And he is more good than beautiful. They are two boys at the beginning of their careers, this child arrived when he decided”, the grandmother said, full of emotion, in an interview with Chi. The youngest child, Riccardo, was born in 1996.

Last year Giulia married her long-time boyfriend Filippo Giovannelli, in the setting of Sperlonga, in Riva San Rocco, on the Lazio coast. “Becoming a grandmother is being a mother twice. I had my children very young. Today I have a different awareness. I am very happy for Giulia and Filippo, who will be two wonderful parents,” Paola Perego told Oggi shortly before the birth of her first grandson.