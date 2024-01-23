Great concern for Paola Perego, hospitalized and operated on urgently for a neoplasm: Here are her words and her health conditions

Great dismay and concern for the health conditions of Paola Perego who announced with great surprise on his Instagram profile following a delicate operation he underwent in hospital. Nobody was aware of anything, least of all her fans and her colleagues who read her words as a real bolt from the blue.

The presenter herself on social media made it known what happened but above all the seriousness and importance of prevention. In fact, the latter revealed yesterday evening that she had undergone a delicate interventionor to a nephrectomy due to a neoplasm.

No specific details but a few important words that left fans surprised and worried. In the last few hours, there have been many messages that the latter has received from friends, fans and her work colleagues. Here's what's happening.

Paola Perego in hospital for a neoplasm: her health conditions and the affection of her colleagues

Within her social profile, Paola Perego late yesterday evening uploaded a photo from the hospital stating:

I thank Prof. Gallucci and his team who today subjected me to partial nephrectomy for a neoplasm. And in any case it is important to always do a lot of prevention, it can save your life.

Many messages of affection from fans, viewers but also colleagues who immediately wished her a speedy and peaceful recovery. Among the many there are those of Alberto MatanoAdriana Volpe, Antonella Clerici and continuing we find Mara Venier, Alessia Ventura and many others.

His health conditions for now and according to his statements are stable thanks to the prevention which, once again, saved his life. In her message, Perego underlines its importance and does not underestimate any symptom that our body sends.