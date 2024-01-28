The presenter Paola Perego breaks the silence regarding her health conditions days after the delicate operation she underwent for kidney cancer

Paola Perego she recently underwent a delicate surgery due to a kidney tumor discovered thanks to prevention. Only 5 days have passed since she announced to all her fans her health conditions and her urgent hospitalization which saw her as the protagonist.

We are talking about a partial nephrectomy for a tumor which immediately worried the Rai presenter herself. Luckily though, everything went well and she was the same Perego to thank on social media the doctors who took care of her and who removed the ugly disease discovered with prevention.

The hospitalization could last at least a week and it is Paola herself who is waiting to get her life back in hand and makes some statements to “Rai2 intercom”. We are talking about the Sunday show hosted by her together with her friend Simona Ventura.

Paola Perego, her health conditions and her first words after kidney cancer

Today the presenter missed the count of “Rai2 intercom” leaving the helm to his colleague Simona Ventura. In the last few hours, it is she who has explained her condition and her thoughts on her social profile.

In response to all her fans, Perego stated: “Unfortunately, as many of you know, I had to undergo a major surgery. I want to thank all my friends in life, my colleagues and all my friends on social media for the enormous affection they have shown me and who have been of great comfort to me in these tiring days.”

“I would have liked to thank you one by one but it is impossible and I take this opportunity to do it here. Now I'm getting back in shape… and I'll see you soon on Citofonare Rai2. See you soon, and thank you so much” Paola Perego finished.