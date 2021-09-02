Paola Perego and Simonva Ventura lead a program together for the first time. For the first time, two women will be on the same stage and will share it without envy. Paola chose Simona and Ventura said yes to Perego. For the first time together with Citofonare Rai 2, from next 3 October, every Sunday, from 11.10 to 13.00. A fun program that will keep families company and will last. Both are sure of it …

Paola Perego he wanted to do something different, never seen before. And having two women run a program certainly is. The idea of ​​dual female management is hers. And so Mrs. Presta called Simona Ventura and in a minute, or rather a second as Super Simo says, he convinced her to try this new adventure on Rai 2. A new Sunday program for the Sunday that will begin next October 3.

A new couple, sure that they will be able to convey what they are when they are among them, without cameras aimed at them. This is what Paola Perego told the weekly Oggi exclusively.

“In private life we ​​have fun like crazy, we have this desire to laugh even at nonsense, this optimism that clashes with the world around us. We are sure that, as Simona says, our chemistry will reach the viewers ”.

According to the future Mrs Terzi, Intercom Rai 2, is a program conducted “two roommates who are a little spinster who meet and clash to keep you company”. In short, a program that can be useful for people at home, sometimes irreverent, certainly cheerful and for everyone.

Simona and Paola together also against those who bet against them …

Friends yes, but many owl, believe that Paola and Simona together will not last. “I know there are already bets on how long we will last. I’ll tell you: very much, we will last! ”. Simona Ventura is ready to bet on it.

A‘friendship recently born only in 2017, only because Simona had the courage to do what others have not done: take the defense of Paola Perego after a ‘mistake’ at Il Filo Rosso that led to the closure of the program.

"I found that lynching unworthy, as well as unfair. I couldn't turn my head the other way. I paid dearly for my freedom and my courage, but that's how I am "

But not only. The evil ones claim that Paola and Simona have decided to lead together not out of virtue, but out of necessity: alone you were collecting flops and so better join forces. The answers to Today are certainly not long in coming. The most heated is that of Super Simo: