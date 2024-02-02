Paola Perego, after the delicate operation there is another shocking news: what it is

The announcement of the operation came as a surprise, but now the presenter has shared another important piece of news.

Paola Perego recently faced a surgery delicate for a kidney tumor. The operation took place 10 days ago now. The announcement of the operation came personally from the presenter, who has now shared another important piece of news about her health.

Initially, he published a post on Instagram thanking Prof. Gallucci and his team for performing the partial nephrectomy. Intervention was necessary to promptly address the cancer.

There was immediately great dismay and concern for Paola Perego's health conditions. The announcement it had come as a surprise on his Instagram profile anticipating the delicate operation he would have undergone in hospital. Nobody was aware of anything, least of all his fans and his colleagues who, immediately, received his words as a real bolt from the blue.

After the operation, Paola Perego declared:

I thank Prof. Gallucci and his team who subjected me to partial nephrectomy for a neoplasm. It is important to always do a lot of prevention, it can save your life.

Subsequently, she also connected by telephone during the last episode of Rai2 intercomhosted by Simona Ventura.

His health conditions for the moment, and according to his latest statements, are stable thanks to the prevention. Again, and once again, you saved a life. In fact, Perego herself, in a message following the operation, underlined the importance of prevention. The presenter invited us not to underestimate any symptoms that the body sends.

The news that has arrived now, the latest previewed exclusively by the 'DavideMaggio' website, reveals that Paola Perego will physically return to the studio to host Rai2 intercom with Simona Ventura starting next Sunday, February 4th.

The appointment is therefore at 10.30 am with the preview and then from 11.15 am to 1 pm with the rest of the episode. It will certainly be the ideal opportunity to inform viewers about his health and his return to the screens.