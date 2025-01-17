There is no peace for the Campos clan. Now, they are in the spotlight for the participation of Jeimy Baezex-girlfriend of Carlo Costanziaand José María Almoguera in the current edition of ‘GH DUO’. They are both a couple in the cohabitation program and it seems that there is good harmony between them. Of course, in the friendly plan since the son of Carmen Borrego he only has eyes for Maria Sanchez‘la Jerezana’. So much so that they starred in the first kiss of the edition. Both had been knowing each other for several days, showing themselves to be complicit, and decided to let themselves be carried away by their impulses, starring in some images that can be seen in full at this Thursday’s gala. What started as a fool around and a kiss on the cheek ended with another on the lips.

After the kiss was issued, all eyes were pointed at Paola Olmedo to get your opinion on the fact that José María Almoguerto has given free rein to his feelings and kissed the Andalusian woman. The former daughter-in-law, in statements to GTRES, has confessed that she is not watching ‘GH DUO’ – “I don’t have time” – and that she has not seen the images in which her daughter’s father kisses with Maria Sanchez. Even so, he applauds that he knows other girls: “Great, he is a totally free person and has every right like anyone else.”

These statements of Paola Olmedo They close the doors to the rumors of reconciliation that have arisen, on more than one occasion, since they announced that they were going their separate ways. Although this does not mean that they are fond of each other and have a good relationship. What’s more, José María Almoguera He assured in the ‘curve of life’, where he reviewed the chapters that have marked him the most, that he got married “in May 2022, very much in love and thinking it was forever. It wasn’t. But thanks to her I was able to have my family, my son, the best time of my life, without a doubt.

Possible strategy?

For its part, Hugo Piernaex-girlfriend of Maria Sanchezwhom he met on ‘GH 12+1’, explains that if that’s what she wants, she has nothing to object: “If it helps her be happier… I’m happy for her, because I’ve seen her that she was very dull.” But it hasn’t stopped there. In his conversation with ‘Let’s see’ he thinks that he believes it is soon to develop feelings for each other and he hopes that it is not all to have minutes on television: «If that is what you have felt… I hope that, at least At least, it is real and not part of a strategy. «I don’t recognize the person I was with for 12 years. So, I can’t tell you which person María might like. I don’t think she can do it for fame… She has been wanting to get into a program for many years, ever since we left ‘Big Brother’. Now it has entered, because I hope you enjoy it and that at least this does not make it for something else,” he said.