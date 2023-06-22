“Be warned, there is no deception”, says the popular song. And that can be applied to municipal and state officials who are passionate about the support of “the corcholatas”, in his campaign for Morena’s candidacy for the presidency of the republic. The same governor has already done the warning that officials who are caught in proselytizing events in favor of some of the applicants, during your working hours, they will be fired. The same thing already warned the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil.

He assured that there will be zero tolerance. The municipal president of Mazatlán already dismissed yesterday the person in charge of the TIF Rastro, after yesterday he was seen supporting Marcelo Ebrard in one of his meetings.

For this reason, public officials must be very careful in the coming days. And it is that the candidates for the candidacies have already announced their arrival in the state capital. This June 26 and 27, the former Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, will be in the entity. On June 30, the senator and former head of government, Miguel Ángel Mancera, will be in the entity. The rulers warn that they will be very careful to ensure that none of the officials try to link citizens with applicants.

Between the crisis unleashed by the succession in the PRI Sinaloa State Steering Committee, yesterday Álvaro Ruelas Echave was appointed as the new general delegate of the National PRI in Sinaloa. It comes to reinforce the recovery work of the party that the new president of the State Steering Committee, Paola Gárate and Bernardino Antelo, has already started. He will be the CEN’s link with the PRI militancy and will be very close to the national leader, Alejandro Moreno, to move the ranks prior to and during the 2024 electoral contest. He is a militant with a lot of influence, and many of the decisions that are made will depend on him. to outline the nominations. “I know him, he is a PRI member of work, I am sure he will put all his effort and capacity in favor of the Sinaloan PRI party,” Moreno wrote yesterday when announcing his appointment.

Regarding the new PRI leadership, Paola Gárate plans a campaign to regain the confidence of the PRI militancy in Sinaloa and to project the party as a cohesive organization determined to march together in the 2024 contest. And for this, it is appealing to the members of the PRI bench in the State Congress. Some versions suggest that the state leader of the PRI is already passing a tray among the deputies for the purchase of canvases and the rental of billboards throughout the entity. For that, money is needed and that is where the will of the legislators comes in. Not everyone liked the plan.

Those who were at the hearing of the former president of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, say that he arrived at the court very safely and left very worried. And it is that in the first hearing that he is followed by alleged damage to the treasury for the signing of a direct contract and without bidding for 400.8 million pesos, he did very badly.