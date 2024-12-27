Cooking influencer Paola Freire tells us what is not missing from her table at Christmas





Whether it is Christmas or any other special date, we use the proposals of kitchen experts so as not to fail in our preparations. That person we don’t miss on Instagram, our cooky friend or a good recipe book can…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only