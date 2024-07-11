This morning The body of young Paola Andrea Bañuelos was found, who boarded a unit Didi to the leave a club early Monday morning and nothing more was known about her. The discovery was recorded in the Agrarian Islands colonyin Mexicali.

He driver of the vehicle by application was identified as Sergio Danielwho picked up Paola early Monday morning at the The Consentida bar to take her home, but she never reached her destination.

Today he is wanted by the authorities for allegedly being the murderer of the 23-year-old girl.

Paola had a search card

Paola Andrea had been reported as missing by his relatives since July 7 after he took a vehicle by application after leaving a club in Mexicali, Baja California.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Baja California activated the search form to quickly locate the young woman, while her family carried out an intense search campaign on social networks, asking citizens for help to locate her safe and sound, however the search ended in a different outcome.

The Paola’s mother had given an interview to the media La Crónica to expose the disappearance of his daughter and begging that whoever had it or knew of its whereabouts let him know.

Mireya said that on the day of her disappearance her daughter met with her cousin and another friend and then went to the The Consentida club and said that around 2:15 and 2:20 in the morning the 23-year-old girl got into a black Versa vehicle that was going to take her home, but it never arrived.

If you have her, whoever has her, please have mercy on my daughter, on me. I am desperate now. If you are afraid or something, there are anonymous reports. Please, daughter, if you are seeing me, have mercy on your mother, on your brothers, we love you. I am sure that someone has you out there and you will return home with me, said the mother.

They locate the vehicle in which Paola got in

After investigations began into the Paola’s disappearancethe central prosecutor of the state of Baja CaliforniaRafael Orozco, reported that it had been found the vehicle that the young woman tookHowever, he added that the driver of the unit was not in it.

For the above, the prosecutor pointed out that although the main line of investigation of the case is related to the taxi driver appthey still do not have certainty of what happened.

Obviously, this is the main line of investigation. However, to be clear, we are not sure what happened at the time, said the prosecutor.

Finally, he said that they also found the young woman’s cell phone through a tracking application and that it was owned by a homeless person.