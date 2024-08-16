Paola Ferrari against Elodie: “You don’t fight by showing your butt”

Paola Ferrari lashes out again against Elodie after the latter’s words on Giorgia Meloni, civil rights and the freedom to expose one’s body wherever and whenever she wants.

In a post on his profile Instagram, where she posted a meme about the singer that reads “Elodie while fighting against the patriarchy”, the journalist wrote: “Elodie can and must politically think as she wants, but claiming the fight against the patriarchy is the freedom of women by showing the rear end is deeply incorrect. Women’s battles have other values. And the commodification of the body is not among them”.

It’s not the first time that Paola Ferrari attacks Elodie. The journalist, in fact, had already criticized the singer during the broadcast The right time during which she stated: “You can’t advertise your album by posing in a certain way saying that you do it to be free. If you want to wear a thong, you wear a thong and you are free to do what you want and no one can criticize you. Whether you are beautiful or less beautiful. But using that excuse to sell and saying that you do it to demonstrate freedom, makes me laugh. Because we women have to demonstrate our freedom in other ways. Then do what you want, but don’t use that weapon”.