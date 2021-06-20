Paola Ferrari, who is taking care of the specials on the 2020 Europeans from Rai networks, is constantly on the trend on social media, and every day there is a news about her. After the controversy over the spotlights in the face, the video of the Basic Instinct and the blunders in pronouncing the names of the players, today Paola Ferrari returns to talk about herself on Tv Smiles and Songs.

The journalist says she is Milan fan: “Some (sports journalists, ed) they prefer not to say it, but I am a declared AC Milan fan “.” I am a loyal fan and in love “she adds” but when my team makes a mistake the critic “. But then she reveals that no, he can’t play football: “I tried once with my friend Maria Teresa Ruta, who is very strong, and who told me: Look, you better leave it alone. “ And he adds: “I dedicate myself to swimming”.

Then they leave confessions from the locker room: the best player in the history of football? “I have a weakness for Marco Van Basten, a striker gifted with class, talent, elegance “says Paola Ferrari, and adds:” And it’s nice too “. And speaking of” cool players “:” I have the best ones “, he says” I work with Luca Toni and Claudio Marchisio, who commented on the matches “. However, he specifies:”Marco Verratti’s eyes are special“.