Paola Ferrari: “I voted for Giorgia Meloni, I like the new government”

Paola Ferrari rejoices for the victory of the center-right and Giorgia Meloni who confesses to having voted: this is what the sports journalist said during an interview on the radio broadcast A sheep’s day.

“I like the new government very much, I have been a supporter of Giorgia Meloni for many years. I’m happy ”said the sports journalist.

On the new premier Giorgia Meloni, Paola Ferrari declares: “I see her very well for how she is moving, I see her very well in the role. Did I vote for it? Well sure, even if it shouldn’t be said, certainly not for the first time ”.

When asked if Rai has taken a repositioning after the victory of the center-right, the report replies: “This is not for me to say, of course Meloni has more fans than before. You know I’m not talking about Rai, it’s my company. But I’m happy for Giorgia ”.

On how they took Meloni’s triumph into their family (Paola Ferrari is married to Marco De Benedetti, son of the former editor of The Republic Carlo ed), the journalist states: “They no longer speak, after years and years and years of battle, they are speechless at my house. And I enjoy like few … I now step ten centimeters above, they are all silent ”.

And on her husband she declares: “He went to vote but I told him: forget it … Did I make fun of him? I don’t even stoop anymore, once there was a certain battle, even dialectical, now… ”.