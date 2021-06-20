Now all over the world there is talk of Paola Ferrari, who on the eve of 61 years (she will turn them in October) is experiencing a truly unprecedented peak of popularity.

His media exploit is obviously linked to the crossing of the legs in Sharon Stone style: although she denies that she wore the skirt without underwear, as was the case in the famous scene of “Basic Instinct”, the images of the risque incident continue to circulate around the world.

The German “Blid”, the best-selling newspaper in Europe for several years now, but also the intercontinental media, from Australia to the United States, took care of her!

In addition tonow famous “ops” with clothing, we are talking about her also for other stumbles, a little more linked to what happens on the fields of the Europeans, which she comments with passion every day. Some blunders at “European Nights” have become a trend on Twtter, as I said “Varenne” (a famous racehorse) instead of “Varane” (an equally famous defender of France) or even having pronounced “Pogball” instead of “Pogba”, although the midfielder is very well known to the Italians, having played for Juve!

Targeted for a series of blunders also on many other players (“They are all wrong, except those of Italy”), had to suffer some teasing even for the photo that mercilessly portrays his folder, with some rather down-to-earth notes … and not even very well written.

Paola Ferrari’s folder, in a photo posted on Twitter

But the photo that is most attracting clicks is certainly that of the aforementioned crossing of legs, on which Paola Ferrari commented with an appreciable dose of self-irony: “But I don’t have a butterfly tattoo like Belen!”.

An appreciable spirit, also because at her age not everyone is compared – even jokingly – to the 36-year-old Belen Rodriguez and even less to the 29 year old Diletta Leotta, with whom Paola in the past had rather heated long-distance clashes, but with whom she says today that she would gladly do a duet.

