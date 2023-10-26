Paola Ferrari and Melissa Satta’s “jacket remover”.

Paola Ferrari responds to Melissa Satta. The show girl had defined “rosicona” the host of 90th minute, in the interview with Beasts Of Francesca Fagnani. At the Corriere della Sera, the sports journalist explained that what she didn’t like was not Satta, but “the role they had assigned to her, taking advantage of his exuberant physicality. I found that “jacket-off” moment, in which he remained in his top, amid the laughter of the men in the studio, mortifying.”

Paola Ferrari: “Satta calls me rosicona? I love it”

Paola Ferrari, among other things, about Melissa Satta in an interview given in recent hours to Un Giorno da Pecora on Rai Radio1 he said: “I take all the criticism in the world even if I don’t understand it. Melissa is as beautiful as the sun, extraordinarily beautiful and she is also nice. I have always defended her, even with… (read his words here in the program hosted by Giorgio Lauro and Geppi Cucciari).

Paola Ferrari on Diletta Leotta: smart. You cannot mythologize an image of a perfect woman with breasts that defy the force of gravity

On Diletta Leotta, Dazn’s football star, Paola Ferrari at Corriere della Sera says: “She’s smart and luckyshe makes a lot of money, lucky her, but you can’t mythologize an image of a perfect woman with breasts that defy gravity, it’s not real. In my opinion she is very good, but nobody notices it, nobody talks about it.”

Paola Ferrari: “Elodie is fabulous. Anna Billò and Simona Rolandi are very good”

His favorites are «Simona Rolandi, now at DS, very good. AND Anna Billò, as long as it existed. If I were envious of other people’s beauty, I wouldn’t have had a dear friend as gorgeous as that for years Alba Parietti. I am happy with her successes, there has never been a rivalry, I love her.”

Paola Ferrari then admits that she envies “the Melissa’s physicalityshe’s so tall, I’m small. Diletta has a beautiful smile and doe eyes. Also Elodie And fabulous“



