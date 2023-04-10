These days the name of Paola Ferrari has returned to occupy the gossip pages for some revelations made a A day at the sheep’s. Precisely to the microphones of the Rai Radio1 program, the journalist confessed to having had a furious argument with a very famous woman. Let’s find out who it is together.

TO A day at the sheep’s Paola Ferrari made some revelations about Daniela Santaché. Precisely regarding the Minister, the journalist made a revelation that she is making the rounds on the web. In detail, Paola Ferrari confessed that in the past she and the Minister became the protagonists of a furious argument. These were her words about it:

Daniela Santanche? We became friends again with her after having had a bad fight, but we are two lionesses, we are like that. I wish you all the best, true friendships always end up together.

Subsequently, the journalist made some statements about Dawn Parietti. Regarding the showgirl, the journalist said:

If Alba Parietti and I fought over men? One was a handover, I always first. He was a very handsome man, whose name was Alexander Stepanov. And then Sandy Marton, with whom I am most offended. In the last interviews that you have given you have never mentioned me. We were together about three years, and then he found out that he was also with Alba, he told me.

And, continuing, Paola Ferrari he then added:

With Sandy we had a fluid relationship, as he had with Alba, but we were both very young, we would have been 22 years old. And we kept it anyway even after we knew it, because he was very handsome. We are very good friends with Alba, we lived together for six or seven years.

Paola Ferrari and the revelation about Elodie: “If I ever had to do something crazy for a woman it would be her”

Paola Ferrari’s interview with A day at the sheep’s it then continued with some revelations that the journalist released about Elodie. Regarding the singer, Ferrari expressed itself with these words: