There is no peace for Paola Ferrari. The journalist who is dealing with the specials on the European 2020s from the Rai networks is in constant trend on social networks, Twitter in the first place. After the controversy over the spotlight in her face, and the video at the Basic Instinct Paola Ferrari-Sharon Stone, the journalist also made headlines on the occasion of France-Germany. Not in a flattering way and not only in Italy.

In fact, they have made the rounds of the web and his own in Europe blunders in pronouncing the names of some players non-Italians: Hummels, Mbappé, Pogba, transformed into Homeless (English equivalent of homeless), Mappé, Pobgall is Varenne (as the champion horse of the Grand Prix d’Amérique).

Paola Ferrari, sportjournaliste bij de Rai, draait tot nu toe nog geen lekker toernooi. Ze spreekt namelijk álle namen – behalve die van de Azzurri natuurlijk – verkeerd uit. Hummels ➡️ Homeless

Mbappé ➡️ Mappé

Pogba ➡️ Pobgall# EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0tFmOY89PW – Wesley Victor Mak 🇮🇹 (@WesleyVictorMak) June 15, 2021

But not only. Speaking to One day as a Sheep, Paola Ferrari is back on the viral video in which he crosses his legs like Basic Instinct, showing the briefs: “They are using the var more on the one in the field at the European Championships”, jokes the Rai sport journalist. “” It happened, nothing serious. But I can assure you that I don’t have a tattooed butterfly, I don’t fly so high “, he points out.

The comparison Paola Ferrari-Sharon Stone? “Reckless, since she is one of the sexiest women in the world. In short, viral video seems a bit exaggerated to me, I conducted two evenings with pants. Sharon Stone was not wearing underwear in that scene … I, on the other hand, prefer to protect health and hygienic cleanliness … “