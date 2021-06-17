The video of Paola Ferrari crossing her legs on live TV in favor of the camera has been around the web, collecting comments: from “is everything designed to be talked about” to “60 years ago these games still?” .

After the gaffe of the names of the players mispronounced and the social criticism for the too many lights pointed at him, the same journalist returns to the video Paola Ferrari-Basic Instinct, from the microphones of A sheep’s day:, answering the questions of Geppi Cucciari and Giorgio Lauro. “It happened, but it’s nothing serious” he minimizes, “They are using the var more on the one in the field at the European Championships”, Paola Ferrari jokes on the video at Basic Instinct. “But I can assure you that I don’t have a butterfly tattoo like Belen, I don’t fly that high. “

“I saw that video and I reviewed it day and night” interviente Lauro, “To see how it ends”, Cucciari teases him. “To know how it ends you have to ask Tardelli, he was there with me “laughs the Ferrari. And the comparison with Sharon Stone? “Reckless, since she is one of the sexiest women in the world. And then Sharon Stone was not wearing underwear in that scene… I, on the other hand, prefer to protect health and hygienic cleanliness “.

In short, “viral video seems a bit exaggerated to me”, Ferrari still jokes. “I drove two evenings with pants, but tonight no, I’ll wear a skirt”. “Why does it bring luck?” Asks Lauro. “No, because I don’t have to conform to certain clichés, I have to be free, always respecting the viewers “, he concludes.

Follow Paola Ferrari’s speech a A sheep day on Radio 1 (from 50.50 minutes).