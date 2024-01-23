Paola Ferrari, I have a small tumor, I'm having surgery and immediately back to work

Paola Ferrari has cancer, it is a small tumor (basiliar carcinoma on the face). The sports journalist spoke about it during a television interview given to Monica Setta in the episode of Stories of women at the crossroads, broadcast on Thursday 25 January in the late evening on Rai 2. “Yes, I had cancer and in fact I tell you that I have another one, very smallwhich was recently discovered and I'm going to have surgery in a few days. But then I will still host my show on Sundays“, confessed the sports journalist and host of 90° Minute.

Paola Ferrari and the tumor: small basilar carcinoma on the face

“It's a basilar carcinoma, always on the face. I found out about it a month and a half ago, but it's absolutely in its early stages and therefore much less dramatic than what I've already had. It will be resolved in a day.” And reassuring everyone he added that it is “little little and I will heal without problems”, he underlined Paola Ferrari.

Paola Ferrari, appeal for prevention

“I'm absolutely not here to play the victimbut I tell it to say that we need to be careful: be careful, be careful, I will never stop saying it”, the words of Paola Ferrari. The beloved sports journalist urged: “We must always do prevention. I didn't do this research last time. A The dermatologist told me it was an angioma, something benign, and I let too much time pass. If I had a melanoma, I wouldn't be here talking about it.” Then he revealed: “I have a cut that goes from my eye to mid-cheek, very well done. On the contrary, don't be afraid because Italian surgeons are very good. For 2024 I hope for another important scientific discovery, which can help us women especially.”

