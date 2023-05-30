“I am happy that there has been a change in Rai, I would be lying if I said otherwise. The change I preferred was definitely that of Rai Sport”: Paola Ferrari is already looking forward to returning to full-time public television and in an interview with Giorgio Lauro and Geppi Cucciari for A sheep’s day on Rai Radio 1 she gives her opinion few days from the new schedules. On the previous direction of De Stefano you explain yourself.

“It’s not that I didn’t like her, I judged what she did with me and with the warhead. For example, choosing to give up broadcasting the women’s world championship”. But she doesn’t talk about taking over the direction herself: “Are you crazy? I think I’m a good journalist and a good presenter but I’m not good at giving orders.” Paola Ferrari also denied the arrival of a program about her on Rai 2: “No, absolutely not, I can swear to it. I think there might be a possibility that I’ll go back to what I used to do, but it’s not like tomorrow they’re sending me to conduct Sanremo. Even if I’m the only sports journalist who hasn’t gone, Diletta Leotta and Ilaria D’Amico have been there”.

She says she is happy about the revolving doors in Viale Mazzini: “More than Fazio’s departure – she said – I respect Annunziata a lot, I’ve known her for years, we have different political positions but she is a woman who has a lot of courage. Paola Ferrari has never hidden her sympathy for Prime Minister Meloni: “Just look at the result of these last elections, you can see that the Italians appreciate her”.