Condolences and sadness, but not only: the sudden death of Mario Sconcerti, myth of sports journalism and author of Corriere della Sera (as well as director of Il Secolo XIX and Corriere dello Sport) has also sparked a social dispute between two well-known faces of sport Rai, Paola Ferrari and Alessandro Antinelli, protagonists of a very tough question and answer and for many unsuitable for the occasion. «He was close to me until a fortnight ago when he said to me: “Don’t get angry if they excluded you from the World Cup”». His words did not go down well with Alessandro Antinelli, conductor of the pre and post-match matches of the world championship alongside Claudio Marchisio, Andrea Stramaccioni and Daniele Adani. And the reply arrived promptly: «There are those who manage to exploit even the death of Mario Sconcerti for his sinister interests. I am disgusted. Forgive Mario and have a good trip» tweeted the conductor. “Shut up, it’s better,” thundered the journalist in a comment, immediately followed by a new attack from her colleague: “I talk as much and when I want. Give the orders inside your house and let Mario rest in peace».



