Mexico City.- Paola Milagros Espinosa Sánchezone of the best divers he has ever had Mexico in Olympic Gamesfeels qualified to preside over the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE) when the current director's management ends. Ana Gabriela Guevara.

Paola Espinosa-winner of the bronze medal in the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and of the silver medal in London 2012-pointed out as “the worst administration in history” the one he currently directs Ana Gabriela Guevara in the CONADEwithin the framework of the sixth Congress of Administration and Applied Sciences to the Sport last August.

After appearing at the Sportium Puebla On that occasion, the slaver declared: «I would love to support sport from any trench. If it is the CONADE perfect, but also».

Today, Paola Milagros Espinosa Sánchez, said again that she would like to be the next head of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE) to support the mexican athletesto the coaches and also to the doctors that have not been heard to date.

Paola Espinosa after a competition

jam media

«Of course your hand is raised at any time. I don't know if it happens (direct to the CONADE) but the message I want to give is that if I am there I will try to do my best, listening to my colleagues athletes, coaches, doctorsthat they need to be listened to so much,” commented the mexican.

In addition, Paola Espinoza highlighted the current participation of aquatic athleteswhich without receiving support from the CONADEthey achieved ten of the twelve places available Paris 2024 in it World swimming championship in Doha.

Paola Espinosa performs one of her dives

jam media

“Those olympic places “They really won, it's exciting, it makes my skin crawl and even more so because since I was in there, I know the work it cost them.”

«Yes, it is hard work when you have support, imagine when you don't have it, it costs much more. So, my admiration and respect for each of the athletes who were there, it is time for this lack of support to end, there are the results,” he indicated. Paola Espinosa.

