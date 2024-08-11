For a few hours now a great dilemma has arisen in the minds of all those who are following the Paris Olympics. In fact, people are wondering whether the beautiful Paola Egonu are you wearing a wig or are all that beautiful, perfect hair really yours?

Doubts about Paola Egonu’s hairdo

Among the champions representing Italy at the Paris Olympics 2024 undoubtedly appears Paola Egonu. There volleyball player has achieved excellent results in recent years and on this occasion it will be able to put itself to the test again.

At the moment, however, it is not her sporting performances that are attracting the public’s attention, but another aspect that concerns her very closely. In fact, one wonders whether the 26-year-old of Italian origin Nigerian whether or not you bring it wig.

This is because her hair always appears perfect and tidy and certainly much more cared for than average. If for some this doubt remained a mere curiosity, others found the courage to ask this question to the person directly concerned, using the social.

The truth about the champion’s hair

To answer the question about the nature of her hair, the champion herself, as Paola has decided to take matters into her own hands and satisfy every type of curiosity. The volleyball champion therefore wanted answer to everyone who asked her the question on social media. Paola Egonu All my life I have had my hair shaved, I have worn wigs and colored extensions. Now for the first time I am growing them. I have never had this patience, but now I want to be natural and be myself.

Here, then, is the mystery of the hair of the‘athletewho has stated that she does not wear wigs at the moment, even though she has had to opt out several times in the past. This time her hair is completely natural.