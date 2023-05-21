“All good things come in threes” for Paula Egonu and the Champions League: the blue graduate for the third time in her career (at just 24 years old) European champion with the club (and she is also with the national team). In the top competition Europe for her arrived yesterday the triumph with Giovanni Guidetti’s VakıfBanka team that won its sixth title, but which in the 2020-2021 season had lost the Champions League final against Conegliano and even in that case it was Paola Egonu who made the difference, who played with the Panthers and who two years earlier, in the 2018-2019 season, had won her first Champions League with Novara, beating Conegliano in the final. Paola already knows that next year she won’t be in Istanbul anymore, because she’s going back to Italy, to play for Milan and in the meantime, during the summer, he will return to wear thesky blue to try to defend the European title also with the national team. But let’s discover some of the secrets of his statuesque physique.