Amsterdam – “They also asked me if I was Italian… this is my last match in the national team, I’m tired. You can not understand”. She bursts into tears and is unleashed in the course of the mixed zone, immediately after taking the bronze by winning with the United States Paola Egonu. A twist in the minutes following the victory of Italy, the strongest and most representative player, approached her agent, Marco Raguzzoni, on the sidelines and burst into tears. The video of the moment circulates on the Internet, and you can hear the player say those words.

Shortly after, in the interviews, the player partially corrected the shot on her retirement from the blue, explaining that she was “tired” and wanted to take “just a break”. “For now I am happy to have won this world bronze and next summer we will see it”, said Egonu. The prosecutor was keen to underline that it was “just an outlet that comes from the pressure he feels for each game. Wearing this shirt is an honor for her ”.