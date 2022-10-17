Paola Egonu, the racist insults

Paola Egonu there was bad, very bad, for the malice and comments circulated after the defeat in semifinal of the volleyball world cup against Brazil (then Italy won the bronze by beating the United States 3-0 Olympic champions), got angry, vented. She said she no longer wants to wear the blue shirt, that’s enough National ofItalvolleyall this stress is enough, but then he added that he wants to take a break to grow even more with the new company (after 5 years of triumphs between Novara And Conegliano: with league titles, Champions League, Club World Cup, Italian Cups and series titles as MVP of the tournaments in which he participated) the VakfBank in Istanbulconsidered the strongest team in the world.

Will Paola Egonu return with the Italvolley shirt?

Self Paola Egonu will return to wear the blue shirt now officially remains an unknown and we will not know until January when, “I will let you know”, said the 23-year-old native of Cittadella, in Padua, of Nigerian parents.

Paola Egonu, Draghi’s solidarity

Full solidarity from politics, from the premier, Mario Draghito the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russaand full support from Federvolley who absolutely does not want to lose the most representative player of the women’s national team especially because in 2023 there is a European title to defend with a group of the first phase that will take place in Italy.

Paola Egonu, tears after winning the bronze at the World Cup with Italvolley

The Egonu case it had exploded following a video posted on social media by a fan who was on the sidelines after winning the bronze medal against the United States. In the video we see Paola who, desperate and in tears, unleash herself with her agent Marco Raguzzoni.

The star of the team of the coach Davide Mazzanti yes it is indeed vented to her attorney at the end of the game, in tears. “They also asked me if I’m Italian … this is my last match in the national team, I’m tired,” said the 23-year-old, also psychologically tested by the fatigue of the competition.

Words that made us fear a farewell from Paola Egonu to the Italvolley national team after the offenses received because it was held responsible for the defeat against Brazil, but above all bad and cowardly racist comments. Of course, a very bad situation to endure. “It hurts me a lot to be told that I don’t deserve this shirt, mine was a response to criticism – said Egonu in the mixed zone of the Apeldoorn sports hall in the Netherlands – I hope to reconsider, to take a break, reflect, we still have a lot to do. to do with this national team. I love this jersey and I hope to wear it again for the European Championship, the Olympics and in future years “. Future goals that in 2023 will see Italy defend the European title and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paola Egonu, the fans still want her to be an Italvolley star

The world title has not arrived – it was won by Serbia – but the bronze is certainly an excellent result. Confirming the attachment to the Egonu blue jersey was the federal president, Giuseppe Manfredi: “Now we all calm down, the next call is in April 2023 and I have no reason to think that she (Egonu, ed) will not be there: the volleyball proposes full integration, more than racism “. The coach Davide Mazzanti has a contract until after the Paris Games but a change is not excluded which will, however, have to be evaluated by one of the next federal councils.

As soon as the video went viral, on the social networks many fans immediately took the defense of Egonu, the best scorer of the World Cup and the absolute driver of Italy, with messages of support and at the same time of condemnation of the offenses received by the blue.

In front of the cameras, Egonu clarified his situation. Leaving the national team definitively does not seem to be her intention, but “I need a free summer to rest and disconnect”, explained the blue, angry with those who accused her after the defeat in the semifinal against Brazil.

“When they ask me why I’m Italian, I wonder why I represent such people. I always put my heart and soul into it, it hurts”, admitted Egonu, proud of the medal won.

“It is great to share all this with my teammates, especially for the path we have made during the season. I am proud of the work done and how the team supports me. It has been a very long summer and I am really proud of how we won against. the United States despite the difficulties. I’m proud of myself and above all of the team. “

Now is the time to archive the World Cup and look to the future. In that of Egonu there is a new adventure to the VakifBank and, in the background, the hope of the fans to see her again soon with the shirt of the Italian national team.

Egonu, the volleyball league: “You are like Baggio, we already miss you”

“Thank you, what you do is always good. Always. Another Venetian, Roberto Baggioon the occasion of 1994 USA soccer world cup, on the final penalties missed his. And we lost. Against Brazil, just to stay on topic. He underwent everything. Also for being Buddhist, hunter and wearing a pigtail. But he was and remained, even today he is, a great champion loved by the Italians “, he writes in a note on president of the women’s volleyball league Mauro Fabris addressing Paola Egonu. “We admire you and we love you. Leave the rest alone. Come back to Serie A soon. We already miss you,” he added. Egonu, in fact, left Conegliano to sign a three-year contract with VakifBank Istanbul.

