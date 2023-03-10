Paola Egonu will play with Volley Milano. Goodbye Turkey at the end of the season

Paola Egonu will leave Turkey and Vakifbank Istanbul after just one season. The 24-year-old champion of world volleyball is ready to return to Italy. After the parenthesis a San Remo 2023 – where she was one of the co-hosts of the singing festival alongside Amadeus – it is the female Serie A that will embrace her again.

In fact, there is no official announcement, the Turkish team of THY (which will be coached by Brazil’s coach Zè Roberto) has tried to convince her, but the rumors of the last few hours say that the opposite side of the national team has decided to accept the offer of Vero Volley who will say goodbye to Monza to play permanently at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. An operation from approx 1 million euros per season (800,000 plus prizes and bonuses) according to what is reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, according to which the “collateral effects that this choice will entail in terms of visibility and opportunities will be added to the engagement, the link with Giorgio Armani, of which he is testimonial. A figure slightly lower than that received this year on the Bosphorus”.

Paola Egonu in Milan: dream team and the dream of gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics

And after having won everything – from Italy to European and world trophies – between Novara and Conegliano, now the dream of climbing to the top of the world is Milan of volleyball. Among teammates Paola Egonu would find Alessia Orro and Myriam Sylla, reconstituting the backbone of Davide Mazzanti’s national team. Dreaming of a gold medal at Paris 2024 Olympics…

