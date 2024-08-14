La Russa: “No to stupid racism. Praise all Italvolley girls”

“Whoever did this is a fool. An episode of blatant, stupid racism.” Ignazio La Russa, in an interview with the Messengerthus condemns the vandalism on the mural dedicated to Paola Egonu. “A stupid and racist act” continues the President of the Senate, who condemns the perpetrators, calling them “poor idiots”. “The national volleyball team that won the gold is a team of great women, all Italian, all – he underlines – deserved winners of that medal, one with the contribution of the other”.

“We need to praise all these Italian girls, none excluded”, she relaunches. “I’m just saying – she explains – that all these girls are to be praised with the same applause and affection, they have the same merit”, and therefore “it is wrong to give more credit to one than to the other. In every team there is always someone who leads and someone who follows, but the team always wins and this is a beautiful team of Italian women”. To those who speak of a bad climate in the country, La Russa responds by saying “but no, the bad climate is often created by the media”, then adding that “luckily, people don’t care”.