Resounding outburst of Paola Egonu at the end of the game, after the 3-0 over the United States that gave the blue the bronze in the Volleyball World Cup. The star of the national team exploded with his agent Marco Reguzzoni: “They asked me why I’m Italian. This is my last match in the national team, I’m tired. You can’t understand.” The video of the dialogue, intercepted by a fan and posted on social network, has quickly made the rounds of the web, together with another, in which Paola embraces the free Monica De Gennaro for a long time in the field. In the intensity of the embrace, perhaps a goodbye or even just the intention of the opposite born in Cittadella to take a break from the blue.



00:55