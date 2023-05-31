Paola Egonu at Vero Volley Milan. And she announces: “The national team? See you at the European Championships”

Paola Egonu is back in Italy. The volleyball champion next year will play at True Volley Milanafter season in Türkiye at VakifBank where he just won the Champions League. But for all the Azzurri fans there is another good news that you confirmed: “The national team? See you at the European Championships”.



So Paola Egonu will wear the blue shirt in the contintental review which will be played from 15 August to 3 September with various matches in Italy (until the quarterfinals, final-4 in Brussels). On the other hand, already during the Sanremo Festival, the volleyball champion had made it clear that she was ready to wear the blue shirt again: “A return to the national team? I’m metabolizing everything – said Egonu -, but if there were the possibility yes, I would. I’ve never left Italy, right now I’ve chosen to play in Turkey to grow and come back here.”

So here she is ready for the season in Milan and with the national team: from the European Championships to the dream of the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Paola Egonu and Italy at the European Volleyball Championships. Calendar

15/8 Verona: Italy – Romania

18/8 Monza: Italy – Switzerland

19/8 Monza: Italy – Bulgaria

22/8 Turin: Italy – Bosnia and Herzegovina

23/8 Turin: Italy – Croatia

The top four in each group will advance to the round of 16

