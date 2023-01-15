The ace of Italian volleyball completes the picture of the stars on the stage of the Italian Song Festival

The cast of Sanremo 2023 is officially complete. In addition to Chiara Ferragni and Francesca Fagnani, Paola Egonu will also be alongside Amadeus and Gianni Morandi in the 2023 edition of the Sanremo Festival as well as the actress and presenter Clare Francini.

Amadeus’ announcement — The conductor of the Festival himself announced the two names that were still missing today on TG1, revealing that Paola Egonu will be on the Ariston stage during the third evening of the singing festival, that of February 9, 2023, while the following evening it will be the turn of Chiara Francini.

The captain of the Italian national volleyball team, gold medalist at the Volleyball Nations League in 2022, will be at her first experience on the Ariston stage in this unprecedented capacity, but the young champion had already tested herself as a presenter last year a Hyenas on Italia 1, when he was the protagonist of a heartfelt monologue focused on the difficulties in managing media pressure. See also Chilling soccer player injury in the Argentine league, video

On that occasion Paola Egonu had excited the viewers by also talking about the labels that are often affixed to public figures: “The pressure can crush you, of course that’s part of the game – turning defense into attack. I like this. What I don’t like are the labels people stick on me. Who prefers to judge me for who I love, for the color of my skin, for my passport. If you really want to judge me, do it with the only label that belongs to me: free“.

Amadeus also announced that the evening that will see Paola Egonu on the Ariston stage will also see i black Eyed Peas as international guests of the Festival, while Gué will be connected by the Costa Smeralda ship which will remain at anchor in front of the city of Sanremo for the entire duration of the Festival.