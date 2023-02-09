In his first appearance on the Ariston stage in Sanremo 2023 Paula Egonu walked the most famous staircase in the world of Italian entertainment to the tune of last year’s winning song, Chills, by Blanco and Mahmood. The blue volleyball player, co-host of the third evening of the Festival with Amadeus and Gianni Morandi, appeared excited, but on the stairs she was very confident, despite her heels. She confessed that she chose Chills as background music because of the “shivers of fear” try it tonight. She also told how she fell in love with volleyball, thanks to the cartoon Mila and Shiro – Two hearts in volleyball. But let’s see what clothes Paola Egonu showed off on stage.