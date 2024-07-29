Paola Durante was the first to be expelled from the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, second season, she was fired by her colleagues, Galilea Montijo also expressed her best wishes and congratulated her for her participation in this reality show Televisa.

Among those nominated to leave ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’ were Paola Durante, Mario Bezares, Shanik Berman and Briggitte Bozzo, and she was the first to say goodbye to the Televisa reality show. “This reality show taught me many things, especially to love myself more,” she said. Paola During before Galilea Montijo.

Galilea Montijo had Paola Durante in front of her and asked her What do you think was the determining factor for her to be expelled? She answered: “Maybe people got to know me better, spending more time inside.” However, the model feels satisfied with her participation in ‘The House of the Famous 2’, he also expressed.

“I think people didn’t get to know me, I was the last one, everyone had already spoken to their audience. It was a lot of work, it stirred up a lot of things in me, seeing Mario, I thought I was ready. The House of the Famous Mexico taught me a lot of things, that I am very brave,” she also expressed. Paola During about his departure from the reality show Televisa.

‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ It is broadcast live daily on ViX, on Sundays it is eviction night on Televisa’s Channel 2 and during the week at night there is a summary on Televisa’s Channel 5.