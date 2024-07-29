Paola Durante was the first to be expelled from the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, second season, she was fired by her colleagues, Galilea Montijo also expressed her best wishes and congratulated her for her participation in this reality show Televisa.
Among those nominated to leave ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’ were Paola Durante, Mario Bezares, Shanik Berman and Briggitte Bozzo, and she was the first to say goodbye to the Televisa reality show. “This reality show taught me many things, especially to love myself more,” she said. Paola During before Galilea Montijo.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
Galilea Montijo had Paola Durante in front of her and asked her What do you think was the determining factor for her to be expelled? She answered: “Maybe people got to know me better, spending more time inside.” However, the model feels satisfied with her participation in ‘The House of the Famous 2’, he also expressed.
“I think people didn’t get to know me, I was the last one, everyone had already spoken to their audience. It was a lot of work, it stirred up a lot of things in me, seeing Mario, I thought I was ready. The House of the Famous Mexico taught me a lot of things, that I am very brave,” she also expressed. Paola During about his departure from the reality show Televisa.
‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ It is broadcast live daily on ViX, on Sundays it is eviction night on Televisa’s Channel 2 and during the week at night there is a summary on Televisa’s Channel 5.
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández on an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a contributor in the entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, and Entertainment; then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Throughout my career I have interviewed great figures in the entertainment industry, including Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D’Alessio, Mijares, and Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others, from the beginning. Since the end of 2015, I have worked as a web reporter in the Entertainment section of Debate. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, as well as about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D’Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
Leave a Reply