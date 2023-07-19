Paola Di Benedetto on social media with her new love: Raoul Bellanova, former Inter player

Paula DiBenedetto And Raul Bellanova yes. I am fiancés. A photo published on his social networks (and later republished by her) sees them as protagonists while exchanging a tender kiss on the cheek. Thus the 28-year-old showgirl, former Mother Nature of “Ciao Darwin”, and the 23-year-old footballer, full-back for Turin, last year with Inter, are come out into the open: since mid-June, in fact, rumors have been circulating about their acquaintance, after the photos that showed them in a restaurant while they were kissing.

In stories on Instagram Paolo Di Benedetto and Raoul Bellanova have published a selfie that shows them embracing on the sofa, a simple gesture of great complicity that confirms the rumors and leaves no room for doubt about their bond. Him shirtless and with his pecs showing, she in a white t-shirt, without make-up and more beautiful than ever. The former Inter footballer caresses the showgirl’s face while he kisses her cheek. There are no attached messages, but the image of their dreamy gaze is enough to tell of blossoming love.

See also The 10 best players who will play their first World Cup in Qatar 2022 Raoul Bellanova and Paola di Benedetto



Subscribe to the newsletter

