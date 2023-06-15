Paola Di Benedetto flirting with an Inter player? Gossip

Paola Di Benedetto at the center of gossip in these hours. The showgirl would have been caught in the company of a young Inter player; the gossip rumor was launched by Fabricius Corona on his social channels.

Paola Di Benedetto and the Inter player Bellanova: flirting in progress? The gossip of Fabrizio Corona

The former gieffina would have been seen while spending an evening at the Yacoot, a well-known club in Milan with Raul Bellanova. According to the gossip told by Fabrizio Corona, Paola Di Benedetto and the Inter defender were dancing, embracing and seemed quite familiar, although it was the first time they appeared together in public. The king of the paparazzi called them “the couple of the summer” and wished them that love could truly blossom. We will see in the coming weeks if confirmations or denials arrive to this rumor about Raoul Bellanova and Paola Di Benedetto (in the past there was talk of a flirtation with Matteo Berrettini before the Italian tennis player got involved with Melissa Satta)

