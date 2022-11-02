Relationship already over between Paola Di Benedetto and Matteo Berrettini

The relationship, which lasted the time of a weekend in Tuscany, between the showgirl and presenter Paola Di Benedetto and the tennis player Matteo Berrettini would already have ended.

The magazine Whoaccording to which the two, after a weekend spent in Tuscany, would have stopped feeling.

“The tennis player is gone” we read in the weekly gossip magazine “and Paola didn’t take it at all well”.

The rumor of a flirt, in reality never confirmed or denied by those directly involved, began to circulate a little less than a month ago.

The two, according to insiders, had met on social media and then met in real life: but the relationship, apparently, would not last.

The radio speaker of Rtl 102.5, after breaking up with Federico Rossi of the former musical duo Benji & Fede with whom she had been together from 2018 to 2021, this summer had had a flirtation with the singer Rkomi.

The two, presented as the couple of the year by Fedez, broke up a few months after the start of the relationship by decision of the singer who would not have stood up to the “media overexposure”.