The announcement of the break between Paola Di Benedetto And Federico Rossi very saddened all the fans. It is for this reason, perhaps, that a recent snapshot circulating on the web has sent the public into raptures. The photo immortalizes the two ex boyfriends together, with a smiling and friendly look. Of course, it’s not strange to see the two together even after the breakup.

Paola Di Benedetto and Federico Rossi: "Let's have a toast to this beautiful evening". What happens between the two after the separation? 5

When Paola gave the announcement, in fact, she also specified that respect between them had never failed and, above all, that there was no betrayal. Unfortunately, ci are sometimes in which the cif they stop working and so the two of them preferred to separate peacefully rather than get into a fight. And in fact, just yesterday, Paola and Fede had the opportunity to meet again.

Obviously it’s not about of a backfire, but in a simple meeting between friends. Di Benedetto published this shot on Instagram. In the photo of two they toast together in full joy and serenity, below, the caption: “Let’s have a toast to this beautiful evening”. But what was the happy occasion that reunited these two ex-boyfriends? The two met together at the Verona Arena on the occasion of the RTL 102.5 Power hits summer event.

Paola Di Benedetto and Federico Rossi: "Let's have a toast to this beautiful evening". What happens between the two after the separation? 6

Paola was one of the presenters of the event, while Fede performed together with Annalisa. As if that weren’t enough, it was Benedict’s own to announce the arrival of her ex-boyfriend on stage, with the words: “I particularly care about this presentation”.

Paola Di Benedetto and Federico Rossi: "Let's have a toast to this beautiful evening". What happens between the two after the separation? 7

A few hours earlier, Federico Rossi had written his good luck for Paola on the occasion of the conduct of this great event. In short, the two remained on excellent terms. Moreover, the conduct of this musical event was a great experience for Paola Di Benedetto, who decided to comment on the many emotions she felt during the evening via Instagram.