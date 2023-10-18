The film ‘There’s Still Tomorrow’ is “the desire to celebrate women that no one has ever celebrated, not in cinema of course but in life, in real life. Celebrate all those people who have built the social fabric of this country and have never been thanked.” Actress and director Paola Cortellesi told journalists on the red carpet of the 18th edition of the Rome Film Festival, opening the event with the first of the three Italian films in competition.

“This story – continues Cortellesi – is dedicated to these millions of women. The film tells a story linked to a girl, a girl is the driving force behind this story. And it is love that moves everything, so I would like girls to know that they are the love that moves everything. And that they were aware of their rights, and remembered to practice freedom every day by trying to ask themselves: ‘Is this building my freedom or is it hindering it?’”. “I would like them to go out into the street and also out of my film asking themselves this question,” she adds.