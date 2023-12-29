Paola Cortellesi talks about herself: “I find social media dangerous”

While his film, There's still tomorrowhas become the highest-grossing film in Italian cinemas since January 1, 2023, Paola Cortellesi talks about herself in an interview in which she talks about both her professional and private life.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, the actress and director explains how the idea for the film came to her: “I wanted to talk about women's rights. In particular those women who no one has ever loved. I have heard many stories from grandmothers and great-grandmothers who lived through that time. This is why the film is in black and white, because when they spoke I imagined their stories like this. Stories told with disenchantment, almost with fatalism.”

“In the film they are represented by the women who comment on everything in the courtyard. A phrase that they said about those who were most oppressed among them remains in my head: 'Eh, little girl'. As a child I listened to their stories and it seemed to me that there was a contradiction, like a screeching, between the dramatic nature of the stories of these women crushed by their violent husbands and the almost light tone they used.”

Paola Cortellesi then retraces her youth, revealing how she came to be an actress: “I studied at high school and then I enrolled in literature, specializing in music and entertainment, which I left halfway to study theatre. I wanted to do this in life. But for my family it was a bizarre choice, it wasn't our world. So it just seemed like a dream, one of those wonderful ones you have as kids. My parents just wanted to protect me from any disappointments. But they never clipped my wings, they never let their legitimate concerns prevail over my passion. They followed me with affection and discretion.”

The actress then talks about her family and in particular her relationship with her father: “My father's existence enlightened my life. He taught me that laughing is serious. He taught me the humor and self-irony that have always saved me. What would he tell me today? 'Dad's beauty', she would tell me”.

On social media, however, Paola Cortellesi states: “I find them dangerous. I use them to promote my work or share beautiful or funny things, but I don't understand why they should be the showcase of one's personal life. What's the point of exposing yourself, for how you dress or how you eat, to the judgment of people you don't know? I am especially concerned about adolescents, whose impact on life, in the season of their education, occurs in a climate of permanent tribunal. Not everyone has the strength to overcome fierce criticism and derision. Having an 'audience', at fourteen, is dangerous, very dangerous.”

To Paola as a child, however, the actress would say: “Never worry if everyone doesn't like what she does. At first I hid, I was invisible. I didn't like exploits. I was and am, despite what it seems, a rather shy person. To Paoletta I would say 'What you think is right is right'. And I would like to see her play with Laura, her daughter who will come to her in her life.”