“A film doesn’t change things, stories do. There’s Still Tomorrow is dedicated to my daughter, who at eight and a half years old struggles to believe the deprivations that women were forced to endure. I wanted this story to reach girls, to all of them, because it’s a moment to go back and rights must be defended”. Thus Paola Cortellesi, in presenting her film There’s Still Tomorrow at the Cineland in Ostia. A first work, her, which comes out in theaters in a period in which violence against women is sadly current. “Unfortunately, a period that has lasted for years,” she says. “Women of all social backgrounds were advised to remain silent. And we are tired, even if we haven’t experienced it personally.” The scene of the beating within the home is emblematic, represented as a ballet, “a scene that repeats itself, a routine – she explains – with the music that sings ‘no one can separate us’. And no one can separate Delia from her husband, for her a condemnation”.

“For an actor to accept to play such a hateful, stupid character, without redemption, with the difficulty of moving in a very dramatic register and on the other in ridiculous territory was a very big challenge – explains Paola Cortellesi speaking of the role of Valerio Mastandrea – I will never stop being grateful to him. I believe that the merit of the success of this film is due to the fact that everyone recognizes themselves in a little piece, in a word, in an attitude – she tells the audience – And I like to think that it sparks a comparison between who watches it, who brings people back to talking, to sharing”.