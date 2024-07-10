Chihuahua.- Blanca Paola Cazares assumed office as president of the Chihuahua Mining Cluster (CLUMIN), being the first woman to obtain this appointment within this organization which works hand in hand with local companies dedicated to this sector.

The event took place in the central courtyard of the Government Palace and in his message, he first recognized his predecessor, Pablo Méndez Alvídrez, for his leadership and dedication during his time at the head of this organization.

“Thanks to his vision, we are better prepared today to face the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities that come our way.”

She later sent a message to the state governor, María Eugenia Campos Galván, to whom she reaffirmed that it is time for women.

“For the first time in the history of a Mining Cluster in Mexico, a woman will be sworn in as President. Thank you all for being part of this historic event and for the ongoing support you have given to our sector,” said Paola.

The new head of the organization said that it is an honor and a privilege, since this is a turning point not only for CLUMIN, but for the entire mining industry and for the state of Chihuahua.

“Mining has always been a cornerstone in the history and development of our state, from the time of the first settlements to the present, mining has driven economic growth, generated decent jobs and has been a fundamental pillar in the construction of our identity, for example the mining winch that is in the foreground of our coat of arms,” he said.

Likewise, the president-elect mentioned that this appointment is a great responsibility.

“This event not only marks a milestone in our history, but also reflects our industry’s commitment to inclusion, equality and leveraging the talent and ability of all Chihuahuans.”

Paola Cazares is a chemical engineer graduated from the Technological Institute of Chihuahua with more than 18 years of professional experience. Her career in mining began at the first level of supervision and over time she developed a solid and comprehensive experience that makes her sensitive to the operational, technical and social needs of the industry.

She is currently Director of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs for Agnico Eagle’s Mexico division.

She is also vice president of the Sustainability Commission of the Mexican Mining Chamber and advisor to the Economic Development Organization of Chihuahua.

In closing, the president said that, through collaboration and joint effort, great things will be possible for the Chihuahua Mining Cluster and for the state.

“I invite all members to actively participate in our initiatives and contribute their ideas to build a prosperous future for our industry.”