Paola Caruso’s son operated on his leg, little Michele is struggling to walk again without a brace

An important message is what Paula Caruso wanted to publish on social media on Wednesday 17 May. He operated on his son Michele on his leg and in the caption of the post, he explained that now we just have to wait and pray.

A piece of news that many have learned and that obviously, they wanted to comment with words of affection and closeness, given what she and the baby are experiencing.

The child who now only has 4 years, had some problems last November, during a holiday with his mother and friends in Sharm El Sheik. She had flu and a high feverwhich did not go down with normal meds.

While they were in the resortsfrom Paola Caruso’s story to Verissimo, asked the local doctor about visit it. Given the latter’s situation, he told her that he had to inject him with a drug.

However, it was just shortly after this sting that the baby started to feel bad. She had pain in her leg and could no longer walk. The showgirl had to return to Italy early and it was from that day that the real thing began struggle.

Thanks to physiotherapy, the child was able to regain the use of legbut not the foot. She was able to walk thanks to a legal guardian. The doctors diagnosed him with one sciatic nerve injury.

The surgery Paola Caruso’s son underwent

In a recent interview with Silvia Toffanin, Paola Caruso explained that this intervention it is very delicate and that to understand if he has succeeded he will have to wait a long year. So yesterday, Wednesday 17 May he wanted to update everyone on the important news. In a post on social media he published a photo of his son and nella caption he wrote:

A special thank you with all my heart to everyone who made Michael’s hope of walking a reality. To Silvia for having been by my side throughout this journey….. for giving me the strength and support to face all of this…