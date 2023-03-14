Paola Caruso replies to the haters: “Your son walks very well”

After Paola Caruso’s tearful story about her son’s health conditions in Verissimo, many attacked her on social media. Of course, she responded in kind.

Michele, the 4-year-old son, can’t walk and will probably have to do it with the help of a guardian for the rest of his life. The cause is a sting performed in Egypt by a doctor. “He was healthy, he was completely healthy. I suffer in an indescribable way. He is paying for something that I have decided ”, he said in tears of Paola.

But according to some, Caruso is exaggerating the issue to have space on television. The insinuation of most of the haters is that in the videos and photos on his profile, Michele is standing, walking and running. “He has both healthy feet and runs happily in that little carnival dress and I’m happy for him. Don’t you think you’re inflating the situation a lot?” someone writes.

And again: “There are children forced to chemotherapy, blind, without limbs, in wheelchairs … Luckily your child can do everything, do not exaggerate on non-existent things”. Paola replied harshly: “But how much ignorance I read. My son walks with a brace, Holy God do you have ears? Hear well before writing”.

And again: “The story really struck me. I took a look at Paola’s profile. I would not see everything black. I don’t think the foot is flaccid and immobile so even with the guardian, if it were, he wouldn’t be able to walk like the child does, thank God. We must strive to be positive”, the message of a user. And another answer from Paola Caruso: “The guardian takes him from the knee to over the toes, shut up”.

However, there are several who, like Silvia Toffanin, have shown solidarity with Paola Caruso and hope that little Michele can improve his condition.